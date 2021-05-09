Doctors withdraw strike midway after assurance from health min

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 8 May: The doctors in the Itanagar capital region have withdrawn their strike midway after receiving a written assurance from Health Minister Alo Libang.

Following the attack on two doctors and vandalism at Samaritan Hormin Hospital here on 3 May, the doctors in the capital region were on a strike from their routine duties from 6 am of 7 May and were to continue the same till 6 pm of 8 May.

In his letter to the president of the Indian Medical Association’s state unit (IMA-AP), Libang gave assurance that the assaulters would be booked under appropriate section of the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institutions Act, 2019, soon.

The minister further assured that the government is fully committed to provide a safe and conducive atmosphere to medical professionals at their workplace, where they can discharge their duties without any fear or duress.

Addressing reporters at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Saturday, IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim urged the medical community to resume their normal duties.

“We are constantly trying to upgrade our service. Mistakes are bound to happen; it is the nature of law. If there has been an error, complaints can be filed. But assault is not a sign of a civilized society. We are no gods. We are human beings. We also sympathize and empathize with our patients,” he said.

However, IMA-AP general secretary Dr Jego Ori said that the assurance from the state government will be closely monitored “and then we will decide our future course of action.”