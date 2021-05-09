LDV lockdown extended by a week

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 8 May: The 10 days’ lockdown in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has been extended for another seven days, from 5 am of 9 May to 5 am of 16 May.

The district has been under complete lockdown since 29 May because of the surging number of Corona cases all across the district.

The extension of the lockdown has come with many exemptions, including timed opening of points of entry and exit (PoE) for interstate and inter-district movement of people.

Movement out of LDV to Assam via the Shantipur check gate will be allowed between 5 am and 7 am with proper entry at the gate, while all movement through LDV as transit route via Koronu, Dambuk, Shantipur and Hunli will be allowed between 5 am and 8 am and between 5 pm and 7 pm, which will be recorded at the respective gates.

Entry into LDV will be allowed between 7 am and 9 am, subject to RAT at the PoE or on production of a RAT report issued within 72 hours of entry, or a vaccination certificate and entry pass which can be applied for online through application two days in advance.

Movement of people and materials of construction agencies to Dibang Valley will be subject to RAT of the driver at the PoE, only between 7 am and 9 am.

Grocery stores and bakeries in the main market area will be allowed to be open between 5 pm and 8 pm, while shops in colony markets/villages can be opened between 5 am and 8 am and between 4 pm and 6 pm every day.

Meat/vegetable vendors will remain closed but home delivery of these items will be made under the supervision of the DVO/DAO.

Courier service will be allowed, subject to RAT of drivers. Movement of people for agriculture activities will be allowed, including movement of tractors for carrying farm equipments.

Construction activities in localized sites during normal working hours will be allowed with compliance of appropriate Covid-19 protocols. The labourers/workers may not interact with the public during this time and the worksites should be barricaded from all sides.

The order for the extended lockdown mentions that any person violating the measures will be liable to be punished under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Also, any person not wearing a facemask will have to pay a fine of Rs 500, and anyone found spitting in public places will be fined Rs 200.

Altogether 147 samples were collected on Saturday, out of which 21 (one repeat positive) tested positive for the Corona virus. Fourteen of them are symptomatic. It is important to mention here that 13 of these positive cases have reportedly not been in contact with any positive person.

The district currently has 297 active cases.