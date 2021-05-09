Gamlin designated as state coordinator of ex-servicemen

ITANAGAR, 8 May: Governor BD Mishra, in consultation with the state government, has designated retired major general Jarken Gamlin as the voluntary state coordinator to organize the ex-servicemen of the state in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As the senior most among the ex-servicemen of Arunachal, Gamlin has been designated to coordinate the voluntary services of the ex-servicemen with local civil government officials and people’s representatives.

The governor exhorted all ex-servicemen of Arunachal to rise to the occasion, wherever they may be, to help the people. He expressed hope that the training, discipline and experience of the ex-servicemen would be “immensely beneficial to secure assistance for Covid-affected persons and managing essential services to the needy people in the time of the present crisis.”

The governor also advised the state government to involve ex-servicemen “and draw up roadmaps for them with an aim to prevent the spread of the virus, and to provide assistance and guidance to those needing it.”

He said that effective utilization of the available manpower of ex-servicemen in the state would help in achieving the twin purposes of containing the spread of coronavirus and helping the already afflicted populace.

He suggested to the ex-servicemen to assist the civil and the health administrators in converting villages or colonies into micro-containment zones, and to participate in Covid protection awareness campaigns locally. (Raj Bhavan)