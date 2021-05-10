ANYA urges people to cooperate with admin during lockdown

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Sunday appealed to the public to cooperate with the Itanagar capital region administration during the lockdown.

In a statement, ANYA general secretary Bengia Tada stated that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during the lockdown is the key to effective containment of the virus from spreading.

“Every individual’s responsible behaviour would make it easier for the district administration to contain the situation,” Tada added.

The ANYA GS also appealed to the district administration to strictly monitor “hoarding being practised by the shopkeepers.”

Claiming that some sections of the business community are indulging in hoarding, taking undue advantage of the situation, the ANYA GS said “such wrongdoers should be booked under appropriate sections of the Consumer Protection Act.”