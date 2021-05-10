Changlang DA implements containment measures

CHANGLANG, 9 May: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has implemented several containment measures, including imposition of night curfew in the district and restricting the movement of people from 6:30 pm to 5 am to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The night curfew imposed on 8 May will remain in force until 31 May.

The district administration has also suspended issuance of inner line permits (ILP) during this period.

As per the order issued by the DC, doctors, nurses and other medical officials, all state and central government employees attending duties, and officials and persons involved in emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the curfew. However, they will have to produce valid identity proof.

“There will be no restriction on interstate and intra-state movement and transportation of essential and non-essential goods, including delivery of essential goods through e-commerce,” the order said, adding that travellers coming and going to airports, railway stations and the ISBT will be allowed to proceed further on production of valid ticket.

“City buses, intra-district, inter-district and interstate buses will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity,” it said.

Patients, including pregnant women, will also be allowed to get medical services, it said. While hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, etc, will remain open, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, milk, meat and fish, animal fodder, etc, will be allowed to operate till 4 pm.

The DC has also banned meetings and public gatherings.

“For marriage, only religious ceremony will be allowed with the presence of maximum of 20 persons. No reception parties will be allowed for post- or pre-marriage functions,” it said.

Congregation of only five persons at a time will be allowed at religious places, while funeral/last rites-related gathering will not exceed more than 20 persons.

Pregnant women employees and women with children of upto 4 years working under any government, PSU, financial institution, private organizations, irrespective of their grade, will be eligible to work from home.

Persons with disabilities working in any government, PSU, financial institutions and private organizations will be exempted from attending duties as per the order issued by the DoPT.

The DC also ordered to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including maintaining physical distance and wearing facemasks in public places. (DIPRO)