DC urges stakeholders to ensure containment order is implemented

ITANAGAR, 9 May: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has urged all stakeholders to ensure that the ICR containment order is implemented in letter and spirit.

He said this during a meeting on Sunday with regard to the lockdown in the ICR. The weeklong lockdown comes into effect on 10 May.

During the meeting, Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh informed that all arrangements have been made in coordination with the SDPOs.

The DC asked the administrative officers to “monitor the price rates fixed for essential commodities in coordination with the APMC and the legal metrology department.” He also asked the DFCSO to ensure availability of LPG cylinders and POL at the petrol pumps.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that deployment of forces has already been done and altogether 29 nakas would be set up across the capital. He informed that patrolling is being carried out regularly by police teams. “Even though the list of exempted services has been circulated among the police personnel, the capital police control room number 60099 09795 can be contacted for any kind of emergency.”

DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that the triage centre at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok will also become functional from Monday. “The triage centre would categorize patients into mild, medium and severe, and accordingly severe cases would be sent to the DCH in Chimpu and the rest would be monitored at the centre itself by the team of doctors,” he said.

He also informed that contact tracing in micro-containment zones is being carried out every day by teams of magistrates and police and medical personnel.

Later, the DC convened a meeting with IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, corporators and representatives of home delivery services to ensure smooth and hassle-free delivery during the containment period.

The DC sought cooperation from the corporators to ensure that the delivery services are not affected in any way.

The DC further said that services like LPG, essential commodities, etc, would be made available at the people’s doorsteps. “However, it is necessary for all to cooperate regarding the movement timings and delivery,” said Potom.

He asked the corporators to provide assistance to the contact tracing teams, and to ensure that the SOPs are followed by all.

The mayor gave assurance that the IMC would ensure that the containment order is implemented properly within their respective jurisdictions.

The DC asked the home delivery services to strictly follow all the SOPs. He also asked them to “maintain the MRPs and not to sell beyond the MRPs or the rate fixed by the district administration.”

Potom appealed to the people to abide by the SOPs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even at home. He asked the business community to “not take undue advantage of the situation, and strictly sell commodities at the MRPs or as per the rates fixed by the DA.

Other issues like garbage management, monitoring of those in home isolation, etc, were also discussed. (DIPRO)