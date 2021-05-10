Capital police will not allow any breach of full containment order: SDPO

ITANAGAR, 9 May: “The capital police will not allow any breach of Section 144 CrPC and the full containment (lockdown) order of the capital district magistrate,” said Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom.

Speaking to reporters during patrolling, Sikom said that the 144 CrPC imposed by the capital district magistrate “needs to be implemented as it is in the greater interest of everyone’s health.”

“Full containment has been imposed to check unnecessary movement of people and to break the chain of infection of the coronavirus. Only people associated with essential and medical duties will be allowed to move, and nobody else will be allowed to breach the order,” he said.

Stating that the weeklong full containment order needs to be obeyed by one and all, the Itanagar SDPO urged all sections of the society to cooperate with and support the administration and the police in the fight against Covid-19.