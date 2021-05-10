State records 119 fresh Covid cases

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The state recorded 119 Covid positive cases on Sunday, with 68 cases reported from the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

Of the total positive cases, 40 are symptomatic.

Changlang, which had reported one of the highest cases in the first wave, reported 13 cases on the day. Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) and Papum Pare recorded eight cases each.

Two of the cases in LDV have been reported among healthcare workers.

While most positive cases have been detected at flu clinics and check gates, the two cases detected in Anjaw are primary contacts.

In the meantime, 188 people recovered or were discharged on the day.

The dedicated Covid hospitals in Chimpu and Pasighat have 40 and 11 critical patients, respectively, while the district Covid health centres have 17 cases.

Seventy-eight people are currently in the state quarantine facility in Lekhi. (See Full Details)