Powerlifter Harie wins gold in Moscow

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Kago Harie from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a gold medal in the World Cup Powerlifting, Bench-Press, Dead-lift Championship held in Moscow, Russia.

Competing in the junior men’s 83 kg category, he won the medal in full powerlifting on Sunday, the Arunachal Powerlifting Association (APA) informed.

Harie hails from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

Meanwhile, APA president Techi Nabo congratulated Harie on winning a gold medal in the world cup, thus bringing laurels to the country.