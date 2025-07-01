DC initiates talks with Indian Army to procure local organic produce

YINGKIONG, 30 Jun: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang has initiated discussions with the Indian Army regarding procurement and promotion of local organic produce of farmers and self-help groups (SHGs of Upper Siang district.

The DC disclosed this during an Udyami Panjikaran Mela organized by the block mission management unit (BMMU) of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) on the premises of Pahu Jino rural mart here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

Jerang directed the BMMU to begin the necessary processes to involve and empower local women farmers and SHGs in this initiative.

“National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) is an ambitious initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at empowering rural women through socioeconomic activities,” he said, noting that innumerable women across India have benefitted from this flagship programme.

The DC encouraged women to strive to become “lakhpati didis,” explaining how the government provides financial support to help women establish entrepreneurial ventures.

He further emphasized the significance of forming farmer-producer companies, where multiple SHGs collaborate to enhance product visibility and streamline marketing strategies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Naatek Nonaag, District Horticulture Officer Oter Gao, and District Agriculture Officer Dana Moyong also addressed the gathering, urging local producers to discourage the use of harmful chemicals such as Roundup, and to adopt organic farming practices instead.

Food Safety Officer Karun Nobeng highlighted the role of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). He elaborated the importance of food safety certifications and encouraged SHG members to get their products registered under the FSSAI to ensure quality, hygiene, and market credibility.

DIPRO Y Jerang lauded the impact of the ArSRLM on the women of the district, and encouraged them to regularly participate in such events to enhance their awareness and knowledge about government schemes designed especially for their empowerment.

Earlier, Yingkiong Block Mission Manager Rani Doye highlighted the objective of the Udyami Panjikaran Mela.

Former ABK president Tadum Libang, various heads of departments, administrative officers, SHG members, cluster-level federation and general public attended the mela.

The mela aimed at registering SHG entrepreneurs while facilitating essential support such as pop-up stalls, product registration, marketing guidance, and on-the-spot FSSAI registration.

A total of 47 SHGs under the Mori Bango cluster level federation actively participated in the event. (DIPRO)