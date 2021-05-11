Lockdown in ICR

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The first day of the weeklong capital lockdown in the second wave of Covid-19 on Monday witnessed greater support from the public than was witnessed during the first Covid-induced lockdown in March last year.

While pharmacies and hospitals were allowed to remain open, most business establishments, offices and other institutions remained closed.

Only institutions and shops dealing with essential commodities, including water and power supply, milk supply, delivery services and others were seen functioning. Most of the people seen on the town’s roads were those on Covid-19 or essential duties, besides those on medical emergencies and employees of hospitals, the police, the power and water supply departments, telecommunication, banks and other financial institutions.

Some fuel depots which remained open were engaged in supplying fuel only to those on essential duty, while gas agency pickup trucks were also seen making home delivery of cylinders in sectors and colonies.

Speaking to reporters at the Banderdewa check gate, Naharlagun SDPO Riki Kamsi informed that police personnel have been deployed at dozens of check points in various parts of the capital region and the national highway from Chimpu to Banderdewa to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

“Most people have been very cooperative and are supporting the administration and the health department in their endeavours. If this trend continues, we are hopeful that the health department, with the help of the administration, may be able to contain the spread of coronavirus in the capital as well as the state,” he said.

He reminded people that the state government has imposed night curfew across the state and the capital district administration has imposed full containment (lockdown) in the entire capital region.

“The order is for the betterment of people’s health, and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us by staying indoors and refrain from unnecessary movement around the city, or we may have to take legal action,” the SDPO said, and assured that the police department is ready to assist those in need.