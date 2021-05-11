Night curfew being strictly imposed in E/Kameng: DC

SEPPA, 10 May: East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said that the district administration is strictly implementing the state government’s direction to impose night curfew from 6:30 pm to 5 am in the district.

He said all shops are closed by 4 pm, except shops providing essential and emergency services like pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres, etc.

The DC was addressing a press briefing on Monday on the measures currently undertaken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

He directed all the shopkeepers to use hand sanitizers, wear masks and gloves and abide by the ‘no mask, no service’ policy.

The DC has further prohibited gatherings in public places, as well as congregation of more than five persons at religious places.

“There are no inter-district movement restrictions but all buses will be plying at 50 percent occupancy. All these restrictions will be in effect until 31 May, 2021, and any violation will be dealt with as per the relevant provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005,” he added.

The DC also urged community leaders, the president of the bazaar welfare society, colony chairpersons, etc, to disseminate the information, and requested all above 45 years of age to get registered and vaccinated. (DIPRO)