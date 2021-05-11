Shops, market to remain closed for 3 days in C’lang HQ

CHANGLANG, 10 May: The Changlang district administration has ordered closure of shops and market establishments in the district headquarters here for three consecutive days, starting from 11 May.

The order has been issued by the DC in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the district headquarters.

The shopkeepers have been directed to cooperate with the medical team in contact tracing, and to undergo Covid test.

The town magistrate and the superintendent of police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance to the order. (DIPRO)