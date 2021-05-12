APMC celebrates foundation day

ITANAGAR, 11 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) celebrated the APMC’s foundation day on Tuesday.

Headed by DME Dr RD Khrime as its president, the APMC is a statutory body under the Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council Act, 2004 (Act No 4 of 2004) “that registers all modern medicine (allopath) doctors, and hear and decide appeals against the professional conduct of practitioners. Under this act and rules, all modern medicine practitioners (allopath) are required to register with the state medical register in the APMC for practicing in the state in any form,” the council informed in a release.

The APMC regularly publishes the list of registered doctors in the Arunachal Pradesh Gazette (Extraordinary). Besides sending the list of registered doctors to the National Medical Commission, the APMC assists the medical education directorate and the health services directorate on issues forwarded to it for assistance and comments.

The APMC also regulates consultant physicians visiting the state “by allowing temporary permission/registration, subject to possessing requisite recognized medical qualification,” it said, adding that the council tries to perform its duties as per the acts and rules laid down by the APMC.

The council said it received three cases “and all cases were disposed of.”

“Though the council has limitation of resources, it stands to establish a good name and relationship with continuous touch with the National Medical Commission of India, other state councils in India and stakeholders,” it said.