DC warns against hoarding

ZIRO, 11 May: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang has asked the shopkeepers in Ziro and Hapoli to refrain from hoarding essential commodities and intentionally hiking the prices, taking undue advantage of the pandemic situation.

“Creating an artificial shortage of commodities, leading to unnecessary hikes in price is uncalled and depriving the poor of the basic essential commodities,” the DC stated in an order issued on Monday.

Also taking note that a few shopkeepers are selling commodities above the MRP, she warned them of prosecution under appropriate section of the Consumer Rights Act. (DIPRO)