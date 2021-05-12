GoAP has ordered 4 lakh doses of vaccine: Health secy

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Health Secretary P Parthiban has informed that the state government has placed an order for four lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to start vaccinating those above 18 years of age.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the secretary said that the state government has allotted Rs 65 crore exclusively for the purchase of vaccines.

“Right now, only two vaccines are available in India, and therefore there is shortage. But we are still hopeful of getting required vaccines at the earliest,” said the secretary. He said that, at present, 5,000 people are getting vaccinated per day on an average in the state.

“Right now, 20,000 doses are available in the state and it may last for only five days,” Parthiban said.

On the availability of oxygen beds in the state, the secretary said that at present there are 300 oxygen beds in the state.

“By June next, we are planning to have 800 beds with oxygen support. There are enough ventilators. The doctors and nurses have been trained to work in ICUs. We are expecting 700 cases per day in the coming days and making preparation accordingly,” said the secretary.

As the second wave of Covid-19 intensifies in the state, the government has set up a control room headed by Mining Secretary Anirudh Singh to monitor the situation.

“The state control is monitoring the situation in collaboration with the district control room. They constantly check availability of oxygen bed, oxygen cylinder and operation of oxygen generation plants. Wherever problems come up, the control room brings it to the notice of competent authority and immediately it is resolved,” informed Parthiban.

The secretary also assured that the state would not face any oxygen issue as enough measures are in place to ensure availability of oxygen.

“We are constantly monitoring oxygen availability. There is nothing to worry,” he said, adding that the battle against Covid-19 will be long.

“Without the support of the public, the government alone will not be able to fight the battle,” he said.