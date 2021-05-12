State records 12 deaths in second wave of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Four more deaths were reported on Tuesday from across the state, taking the death toll in the second wave of Covid-19 to 12 and the total death toll to 68.

This the second consecutive day that the state has reported four deaths.

As per the health department, a 44-year-old male from Peon Line in Tezu in Lohit district passed away at around 4:30 am at his residence on Tuesday.

The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT on 7 May at the zonal hospital in Tezu, and passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

A 45-year-old male from New Colony in Jairampur in Changlang district passed away on Tuesday at around 11:45 am at the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam). He was suffering from HTN, post-renal transplant, chronic Hep-B and coronary artery disease with Covid-19, and died due to cardio respiratory failure.

In Basar in Leparada district, a 60-year-old female, referred from the district Covid health centre in Basar, passed away on 11 May at around 2:48 pm at the DCH in Pasighat. The patient had been diagnosed with Covid pneumonia and died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. The patient was not vaccinated.

In the capital, a 57-year-old male from Legi Complex in Bank Tinali passed away at around 4:45 am at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu.

DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that the person had got infected with Covid-19 and was hospitalized at the Chimpu DCH since 9 May last and succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes mellitus, and was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia and passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. His vaccination status is unknown.

The relatives of the deceased handed over the body to the administrative authority for final disposal. A team of the Itanagar capital region administration, led by EAC Datum Gadi, LO to ICR DC Sanjiv Chakraborty and their team members cremated the Covid-19 positive dead body after following all the SOPs at the Chimpu cremation-cum-burial ground.

In the meantime, the state recorded 205 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, of whom 85 are symptomatic.

Itanagar reported 35 cases, while Lower Subansiri registered 21 cases.

Changlang and Namsai detected 17 Covid positive cases each.

On the day, 232 people also recovered or were discharged by the health authorities.

The DCH in Chimpu has 39 and the DCH in Pasighat has seven critical patients, respectively.

The DCHCs across the state have 11 patients, and the state quarantine facility in Lekhi has 57 occupants.

The 35 cases in Itanagar were all reported from flu clinics and a diagnostic laboratory.

Of the 21 cases reported from Lower Subansiri, 10 are primary contacts while five were detected in the containment zone there.

Of the 13 cases reported from Tawang, five cases were detected through contact tracing. Leparada also reported nine cases, one of whom is a primary contact.

The two cases reported from Anjaw were among primary contacts. ( See Bulletin )