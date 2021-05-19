AR battalion conducts Covid awareness prog

CHANGLANG, 18 May: The Changlang battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) conducted a road show on Covid appropriate behaviour at the district headquarters here on Tuesday.

The drive was aimed at educating people about the precautions against the second wave of Covid-19. It highlighted the pandemic’s source, methods of infection, symptoms of infection, and preventive measures.

It also highlighted important instructions, government guidelines and preventive measures, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and regular handwashing.

Masks were distributed among the people during the drive. (DIPRO)