ITANAGAR, 18 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Junior Engineer’s Welfare Association has deeply mourned the demise of APPWD junior engineer Dilip Singh, who passed away in Varanasi (UP) on 16 May.

Singh had joined the APPWD in 1992 and went on to serve as a technical manager on deputation to the NHAI. He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the association prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.