Random testing for Covid-19 in ICR from Wednesday

ITANAGAR, 18 May: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has informed that random testing for Covid-19 will start from Wednesday in the ICR.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, Potom said the tests will be concentrated in the areas from where maximum cases are being reported.

“The ICR DMO has constituted random testing teams. On behalf of the district administration, I appeal to the people to cooperate with the teams and get themselves tested. I also urge the IMC corporators to extend all possible help to the random testing teams. These tests will be free of cost,” said Potom.

Also, in order to resolve the issue of availability of essential commodities, the DC conducted virtual meetings with wholesalers and retail shop owners of the sectors and colonies.

“A few shops will be allowed to provide home delivery services in the sectors and colonies. They will follow all SOPs. They will put a contact number outside the shop and people can call to get items delivered to their homes. Also, some select people have been given permission to sell local products in the sectors and colonies,” said Potom.

He again warned retail shop owners of strict action if they increase prices, and asked them to give quality products to the customers. The DC also made it clear that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the ICR.

Further, the DC expressed anguish over the complete violation of the SOPs on Monday.

“People violated the SOPs and defeated our effort to fight Covid-19. Some were saying that confusion about orders made them go out and violate the SOPs. Whatever may be the confusion, they still should not have gone out, considering the present situation. However, the district administration and the state government are committed to save lives,” said the DC.