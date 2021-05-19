RGU conducts prog on mental health mgmt during pandemic

RONO HILLS, 18 May: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) psychology department organized an online interactive session on ‘Managing mental health and coping in the pandemic’ on Tuesday.

Chairing the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on the role of teachers and parents in “building resilience.”

“In having a good mental health, one needs to be active seeker and take this pandemic as an opportunity, utilize the time to maximize one’s growth in whatever way one can,” he said.

Prof Kushwaha advised the participants to focus on what one can do and not to worry much about “what is beyond one’s control.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra delved into mental health and coping skills. He advised the participants to be resilient during this pandemic.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam urged the organizing committee to “focus on practice-based techniques on mental health and coping skills.” He also stressed on the importance of “filtering out negative news and taking only the content which is actually important and informative.”

During the technical sessions, clinical psychologist

Oyin Mibang spoke on stress management, while assistant professor Pampak Khumukcham from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (Manipur) discussed ‘Coping strategies for emotional stability.’

Assistant Professor Dr Sandeep Panchal from RGU’s psychology department spoke on the topic ‘The awakening of mental health’, while assistant professor Sampreeti Das from the psychology and counselling department of the Don Bosco University, Assam, gave a lecture on the topic ‘Emotional freedom technique and its application’.

Altogether four technical sessions were held, and around 100 participants from across the country attended the programme through Google Meet.