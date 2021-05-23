ASU launches helplines for stranded students

ZIRO, 22 May: The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) in collaboration with Delhi-based NGO Helping Hands has launched helpline numbers to assist the Apatani students who are stranded in different parts of the country.

The students can consult with doctors regarding Covid-19 and health-related issues and problems by dialing the helpline numbers +919643442217 and +917005419828. In case of depression, they can contact +919810626104, 09862069111 and 08575733476 for counselling, according to an ASU release.

Those who are in need of oxygen and ambulance can dial 09811376338, while +919958888555 is for availing ration items.

All the services are being provided free of cost.

The union advised the stranded students to contact it (9402471073) if they face any problem in availing services or are facing any other problems.