Society conducts sanitization drive

PASIGHAT, 22 May: Members of the Jaam Pani Farmers Producers Cooperative Society Ltd, in association with the health department, sanitized the Oyan Charali, the Sille public health centre and the Teromile market area in Sille-Oyan in East Siang district on Saturday.

The society will also conduct sanitization drives at government offices and public places in Ruksin and parts of Pasighat town in the next few days, said the society’s secretary Ungkung Regon.

Meanwhile, the health department started random Covid-19 tests in the rural areas of all the circles of the district from Friday.