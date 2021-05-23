Man who helped NE folks dies of Covid-19

NEW DELHI, 22 May: Kuldeep Chana, founding member of NGO Helping Hands and in charge of the Punjabi Bagh crematorium, who mobilized rations during the last lockdown for the stranded people of the Northeast here and donated blood several times to the NE blood bank, passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19.

As in-charge of the Punjabi Bagh crematorium, he cremated 750 dead bodies in his lifetime.

“Still I vividly remember how he lovingly cremated late Bina Lakshmi from Manipur, how he collected ashti for our volunteer for immersion at the Yamuna the next morning, how he, without hesitation, volunteered last year during Covid crisis to do the cremation of Covid dead bodies,” Helping Hands president, IPS officer Robin Hibu, said.

“I will never forget how he honorably cremated our sister from Gohpur, Assam, who died of Covid at Safdarjung Hospital with the United Sikhs, who with our volunteers picked up the dead bodies for the last rites. The last cremation he did was of our beloved Manipur young man, late Sanasam Samsun Singh, who died of Covid at the DRDO Covid centre recently,” said Hibu.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Hibu prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.