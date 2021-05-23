Namsai 8th district to go under lockdown

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The health & family welfare department has accepted the recommendation of the Namsai district administration for complete containment (lockdown) of the district for eight days, from 5 pm of 23 May to 5 am of 31 May.

Namsai is the eighth district to go under a complete lockdown. Lower Dibang Valley was the first to impose a complete lockdown, followed by the Itanagar capital region, Tawang, Lohit, Lower Subansiri, Anjaw and Dibang Valley.

“However, essential services and activities such as healthcare services, police, fire, banks, electricity, water, sanitation and regulated movement of public for buying essential food items and all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall continue in both public and private sectors,” the health department said.