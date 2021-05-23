E/Kameng launches helpline

SEPPA, 22 May: East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta launched an emergency helpline number, 8730873323, to help out citizens in distress here on Friday.

The initiative by the police department has been named ‘piu bingiyang’, which translates to ‘local information collection centre’ in Nyishi, and will function 24/7.

The SP said he will personally monitor the helpline centre and respond swiftly to all distress calls in the shortest time possible.

East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla also requested the people in distress, especially women and children, to make use of the service. (DIPRO)