DC directs PWD to repair and maintain C Sector road

ITANAGAR, 23 May: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Sunday directed the PWD Capital Division B to take up repair and maintenance work on the C Sector road as it connects to Bank Tinali, Upper C Sector and NH 415 near C-II Sector.

“The entire highway traffic has been diverted through the C Sector road which further connects to NH 415 at A and B Sectors, 0 Point Tinali and the road near Heema Hospital due to the upcoming and construction of the underpass on the national highway between C Sector and Bank Tinali,” Potom said.

“The C Sector road is now working as the main highway, but it is in bad shape and I have already discussed the matter with the officers and engineers of the PWD capital division. I held a discussion today, as well, with the PWD engineer and have directed him to carry out the repair and maintenance work immediately, for which the traffic may require to be diverted,” the DC said.

Potom informed that repair and maintenance work was carried out in the last two weeks but “the condition of the road remains the same due to heavy downpour.”

While the work is carried out, the traffic on said stretch will be completely diverted, and DSP (Traffic) Nobin Jomoh will ensure necessary traffic management.

PWD Capital Division B Assistant Engineer Neelam Mama informed that the department had already repaired the stretch of road on several locations, “but the heavy downpour has not allowed enough curing time and the cement portions have been damaged twice.”

Mama informed that the department has already conducted a survey and will mobilize tools and machinery by Monday, subject to weather condition, and “hopefully take up the carpeting work by this week for a permanent solution.”