Tuki donates DG set to Sagalee CHC

SAGALEE, 23 May: Former Chief Minister and local MLA Nabam Tuki donated a 62 kv DG set to the community health centre (CHC) here in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

Thanking Tuki for his philanthropy, CHC MO Dr Tokar Nyodu enumerated requirements such as ultrasonography, dental chair and other such equipment, besides seeking infrastructural development, including upgrading the CHC building to a double-storey structure.

The MLA assured to extend his support in improving the healthcare system in Sagalee, and also assured to upgrade the health centre with multi-specialty services “if the situation demands.”

Tuki also motivated the healthcare workers to continue their untiring work in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.