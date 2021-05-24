Declare mains results

Editor,

May I have the honour to request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to declare the results of the APPSCCE (mains), 2020?

We have already suffered for almost one year to complete the process of preliminary to mains examination due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has already compromised the lives of many youths and their careers.

However, the inordinate delay in the declaration of the APPSCCE mains results by the commission is just creating more confusion and uncertainty among the aspirants. The aspirants are unable to decide what is next in their career to pursue. Among them, there are also many candidates who are on the verge of their age bar for attending any kind of competitive examinations.

Therefore, I request the commission to declare the results of the mains as soon as possible, or at least issue a notification on this regard.

A mains candidate