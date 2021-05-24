Measures being taken to deliver essential items to people: DC

ITANAGAR, 23 May: Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom said that the administration is taking measures to make LPG and other essential items available to the people through home delivery services during the Covid curfew.

The DC appealed to the people to stay at home and to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

During a virtual meeting with the directors of various government departments in the capital region on Sunday, the DC also enquired about the supply of essential commodities, and asked them to bring to his notice if there is any shortage.

Various issues, including movement of officials, were discussed during the meeting, and the DC assured the officials that he would look into the issues.

The directors assured the administration that essential items are being delivered smoothly. (DIPRO)