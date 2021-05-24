SP assesses requirements for PS

AALO, 23 May: West Siang SP Raja Banthia, along with Darak ZPM Minba Raksap, DSP Thutan Jamba and CO N Dangen visited Darak circle on Sunday to assess the requirements to make the police station in Darak functional.

The police station had been sanctioned and notified by the state government during the time of the then home minister Jarbom Gamlin, and has been lying defunct for many years.

The ZPM said that the inspection was a follow-up to a meeting between Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak and the district police authority. He disclosed that “a temporary office and four bachelor barracks for accommodating police personnel have been worked out in close coordination with the Darak CO.”

After detailed inspection, the SP assured to post the required police personnel within some days. He also inspected the Kamba police station. (DIPRO)