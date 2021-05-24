Villages in P/Pare, C’lang declared micro-containment zones

YUPIA, 23 May: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu declared Lungchung village in Sagalee subdivision as a micro-containment zone on Sunday.

The decision was taken as per the recommendation of the DMO, as clustering of Covid-19 positive cases has been detected among residents of the village during random rapid antigen tests conducted in the village by the medical team from Sagalee.

Accordingly, Lungchung village has been ‘contained’ and its residents have been put under home quarantine for a period of 14 days from 23 May.

The Papum Pare SP, the DMO and the Sagalee ADC have been directed to enforce the order in strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

In Changlang, the district administration has declared New Dokpey village in Manmao circle as a micro-containment zone for 10 days, starting 23 May.

DC Dr Devansh Yadav issued the containment order on Sunday, following the detection of 13 new Covid-19 cases.

No person will be allowed to move in out of the containment zone, the order said, adding that the police will guard the entry and exit points.

While the Manmao EAC has been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the order at the ground level, the MOs of Jairampur and Manmao have been entrusted with the task of assessing the health of the Covid-19 patients in the contained zone and other primary contacts. (DIPROs)