Nurses’ assn files complaint against one for defaming nurses on SM

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The Trained Nurses’ Association of India’s (TNAI) Arunachal branch has filed a complaint at the Naharlagun police station against one Kaling Markio for making “deliberate and defamatory statement against the entire nursing fraternity” on social media (Facebook).

According to social media comments, the accused and a few others made obscene statements against nurses.

Terming such derogatory statements “unfortunate, demoralizing and derogatory to the whole nursing profession,” the TNAI Arunachal has requested the police to initiate immediate and strong action against the accused under appropriate sections of the law, as well as under section(s) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, “and under cyber crime.”

“At this hour of Covid-19 pandemic, when the entire world, including India is under pressure to save lives, nurses are working day and night to save lives of people, even without food and water and risking our own lives. His statement negatively reflects the image of the nursing fraternity as a whole and damages the reputation of every individual

nurse of Arunachal Pradesh,” it said in its complaint.

The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal branch (IMA-AP) also strongly condemned the use of “such unparliamentary and obscene slurs against dedicated, zealous and hardworking nursing professionals.”

“Such abuses on social media are really demoralizing to the whole medical fraternity, especially in this Covid pandemic, wherein they (medical professionals) are already so drained mentally and physically, serving the people of the state and trying to contain the spread of the disease and decreasing mortality caused by Covid-19,” IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim said.

Requesting everyone to “comment maturely and sensibly on social media,” the IMA-AP said, “Positive criticism is always welcome, but abusing and degrading a profession is not a sign of a healthy, sensible society.”