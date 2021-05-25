Apang mourns Tatak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 24 May: Former chief minister Gegong Apang has deeply mourned the demise of former minister Dibang Tatak, who passed away on Sunday at the DCH in Chimpu due to Covid-19 complications.

“I consider this tragic situation as one of the most unfortunate tragedies in my life. The premature death of late Dibang Tatak has created an irreparable loss to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in our family,” Apang said in a condolence message to Tatak’s family.

“The void/vacuum created due to the death of late Dibang Tatak cannot be filled in so easily in many-many years to come in our life. As a matter of fact, man is mortal being, but we never imagined such untimely demise of our loving Dibang Tatak at this time. However, I would like to advise all our bereaved family members to withstand such odd circumstances to gradually regain from moral and mental shock that we have suffered so much at this critical juncture,” Apang said, and prayed to the almighty to keep the departed soul in eternal peace.

“Dibang Tatak became a member of legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh in his prime age. He was man of high integrity, bearing a strong moral character. Besides, he had an endearing personality with amiable nature.

He was loved and liked by old and young alike because he was a good jolly friend, philosopher and guide to his people. People loved him widely because of his presence of mind, calibre, steadfastness, decisiveness, freeness, frankness and truthfulness.

“In my view, he had a very rare quality in settling matters very diplomatically and decisively. In his short life, he almost implemented the words given to the people of his constituency in letter and spirit,” said Apang.

“The achievements made in his tenure are in vivid memories of the people of his constituency. But cruel time and destiny have snatched away his life from us and made him to be short-lived. My advice to Tatak family is to carry forward the goodwill of late Dibang Tatak in the right direction forever. Now physically he is no more with us, but we all should cherish his fond memories in our life,” Apang said.