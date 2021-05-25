Union seeks information about availability of Group C posts

RAGA, 24 May: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has submitted a memorandum to the Kamle DC, seeking information about the availability of vacant Group C posts in the district.

The union sought the information after it failed to find any vacancy against Kamle district in the recently published ‘vacancy notice’ for various districts for recruitment of Group C posts by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

While the vacant posts in various districts, including the newly created ones, have been indicated in the notice, there was no indication about any vacant post with regards to Kamle district, the memorandum said.

The union claimed that it has not seen any advertisement for recruitment of Groups C and D posts in Kamle since the creation of the district, which it said “is raising doubt about illegal appointments.”

“We are very doubtful about illegal and irregular appointment in the district, because of which there are no vacancies to be handed over to the APSSB for advertisement/recruitment against Kamle district in the recently floated advertisement,” the memorandum said.

The union urged the DC to “cancel all appointments made in Group C and D posts without conducting interviews in the district,” especially in the DC’s office during the time of the then DCs Moki Loyi and Hengo Basar “on their next day of leaving/transfer/retirement” and hand over these posts to the APSSB.