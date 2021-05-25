DC reviews Covid-19 related activities

AALO, 24 May: West Siang DC Moki Loyi convened a meeting with HoDs and members of NGOs, the GWS and sector and market committees to take stock of the Covid-19 related issues and preparedness here on Monday.

The DC exhorted all to “work in a coordinated manner and keep all stakeholders in touch about the ongoing activities, so that communication gap is not there.” He assured to take up the important issues raised by the participants.

“A lockdown situation may arise if the surge touches 10 percent figure,” he said.

The SP presented a brief on policing activities, and stressed on “feedbacks on infected areas to keep vigil on SOPs in those areas,” while the DMO and the DSO (Surveillance) spoke on the status of Covid-19 cases and vaccination in the district.

The representatives of various organizations also stressed on the steps needed to control Covid-19, and expressed concern over the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases to 8 percent. (DIPRO)