3 circles declared as containment zones in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 25 May: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav through an order under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code has declared the entire Jairampur sadar area, the entire Nampong subdivision and 10 villages in Namtok circle as containment zones for 10 days, starting 25 May.

The contained villages in Namtok circle are Longpha, Kongsa, Hassang, Garaune, Ranchune, Old Namtok Line, Ngoitong, Phangsum, Namtok village and Kuthung, the order said.

The administration has imposed a complete ban on the movement of residents of the contained zones/villages to other villages/circles/subdivisions/districts/state during the containment period.

“Persons engaged in enforcement of the containment plans and maintaining essential services, including medical emergencies, will only be allowed,” the order read.

The containment measure has been imposed in view of the high Covid-19 positivity rate, as well as to facilitate contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts of positive cases, the order said.

“Any violation or willful disobedience of this order shall be liable for legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order said. (DIPRO)