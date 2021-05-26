Three more die of Covid-19; state records a high in positive cases

ITANAGAR, 25 May: Three more have died of Covid-19 in the state, taking the total death toll to 105.

A 60-year-old male from Karsingsa in the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu the same day he was admitted, while another died in home isolation in Duchok village in Upper Subansiri. Both had comorbidity and their vaccination status is not known.

A 55-year-old female from Roing died at the DCH in Pasighat. The patient, who was suffering from cancer, had been admitted to the hospital on 23 May.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 429 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (see bulletin).

The Itanagar capital region, which is locked down, had 103 positive cases among the 727 tested, with a positivity rate of 14 percent. Tawang had 42 cases among the total 699 tested, while Lower Subansiri had 42 cases.

A total of 6,714 samples were tested, out of which 156 are symptomatic cases, according to the health bulletin.

Altogether 230 Covid-19 patients were reportedly discharged or recovered in the state on Tuesday.