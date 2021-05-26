67 receive compensation under Package C of highway construction

BANDERDEWA, 25 May: Sixty-seven beneficiaries received compensation for their properties and structures under Package C of the National Highway (NH) 415 construction from Nirjuli to Banderdewa on 24 and 25 May.

Naharlagun EAC-cum-Chairman of the Compensation Board, Likha Radh informed that a total of 136 beneficiaries are to receive compensation. However, 98 beneficiaries have been earmarked to receive the payment from 24 to 28 May. As per the DPR, Rs 11,69,00,000 has to be disbursed to the beneficiaries, Radh informed.

“The disbursement shall continue up to 28 May during office working hours. Those who do not receive the compensation payment during these four days due to lockdown or medical issues may also collect their payment after production of all necessary documents as required at the office of the chairman in Naharlagun,” Radh said.

Compensation is being paid from Chainage No 51.700 to 59.199 of 7.5 kilometres from the Catholic church located in Nirjuli to Banderdewa.

The highest compensation amount is Rs 72.07 lakhs, and the lowest amount is Rs 3,794, the EAC added.