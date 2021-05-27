16 airguns surrendered at Taliha

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 26 May: Sixteen air guns were surrendered by the people of Taliha constituency in an airgun surrender programme held here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, who supervised the programme, exhorted the people to surrender their airguns in order to protect the wildlife. Emphasizing on the mass awareness in villages about the need of preserving wildlife, the MLA said that “indiscriminate hunting and poaching will lead to the extinction

of birds and wild animals.”

The MLA further said that many airgun owners have expressed their willingness to surrender their guns.

Among others, Panchayat leaders, including Zilla Parishad members attended the programme.