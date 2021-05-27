APSCW demands action against cyber bullying of nurses

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Condemning the cyber bullying of nurses on social media, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has asked the concerned authority to take stern action against cyber bullying.

The commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and sought status report from the Capital Complex superintendent of police.

The APSCW said that action must be taken against “cyber bullying on nurses in

social media who are working 24/7 during this pandemic to save precious human lives.”

The women’s commission also asked the general public to refrain from demoralising the nurses and frontline health workers who are working during such difficult times.