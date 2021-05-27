Mein takes stock of flood preparedness

NAMSAI, 26 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday took stock of the flood readiness in Namsai district through a virtual meeting with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Mein emphasized on early identification of major flood prone areas and preparation of a flood risk management plan.

“A coordinated approach is need of the hour to face the fury of floods,” he said.

Namsai DC RK Sharma apprised the participants about

the district’s flood preparedness and response.

While the Namsaid DMO briefed about the measures to be taken to prevent spread of Covid-19 in relief camps, the WRD EE highlighted the various structural and non-structural measures taken to mitigate floods in the vulnerable areas.

Namsai MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom and Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori also attended the meeting and assured their support.

The Namsai SP, the DDMO and other administrative officers and the heads of various line departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)