Namey GP distributes masks, hand sanitizers

NARI, 26 May: The Namey Gram Panchayat (GP) under Lower Dibang Valley distributed facemasks and hand sanitizers to every household in Namey village here on Tuesday.

Gram Panchayat Chairperson Kage Dabi of Upper Namey taught the villagers about the importance and the proper way of wearing a mask, apart from creating awareness on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19.

Dabi appealed to the people to join and cooperate with the government in the fight against Covid-19 by strictly following the SOPs.

He also encouraged the villagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 without any fear.

The materials were procured through donation from the government employees of Namey village.