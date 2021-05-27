Two inter-state cattle smugglers nabbed

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 26 May: The police in Ruksin on Monday arrested two inter-state cattle smugglers from Lingka area under Ruksin circle in East Siang district.

The arrested cattle smugglers have been identified as Pranjal Doley and Kishore Kumbang of Gali village under Jonai police station, Assam. The police also recovered livestock from their possession which were being smuggled to Bangladesh via Assam.

A case (No. 7/2021 U/S 379/511/34 IPC) has been registered at Ruksin police station in this regard.

According to police sources, locals are also involved in the cattle smuggling and more smugglers are yet to be nabbed.