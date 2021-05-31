Lockdown extended in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 30 May: The Upper Subansiri district administration has extended the Covid curfew (lockdown) in the entire district for a period of seven more days, from 5 am of 31 May to 5 am of 7 June.

“During the lockdown, the movement of emergency/essential services and other services/offices and all other provisions will remain the same as given in earlier order dated 24-05-2021,” DC Mika Nyori stated in the order.

The validity of permit/passes issued in respect of essential services/home delivery, e-commerce, etc, shall be extended for seven days, the order said.

“Commercial vehicles carrying building/construction materials are permitted to enter Upper Subansiri district during the lockdown period with one driver and one handyman having RAT negative report of last 72 hours along with other necessary documents,” it said. (DIPRO)