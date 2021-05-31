Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 May: The Assam Police on Saturday apprehended a drug peddler from Adi Tako village near Nari town in Lower Siang district and seized five packets of suspected heroin from his possession.

The apprehended person, identified as Prabhakar Pegu alias Bhaiti, of Laimekuri in Dhemaji district, admitted during interrogation that he had brought the drug to supply it to different parts of the Siang region, said Jonai SDPO Rituraj Doley.

Pegu also confessed before the police that he had earlier supplied contraband drugs to different parts of Arunachal.

He has been booked under Sections 21 (b)/27 of the NDPS Act. He is currently in judicial custody.