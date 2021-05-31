No exemption for opening hardware stores, transportation of construction materials

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom informed that there will be no exemption for opening hardware stores or permission for transportation of construction material till 7 June.

Addressing an online press conference on Sunday, Potom informed that, earlier, the district administration had allowed entry of vehicles carrying construction materials because they had arrived and got stranded as they were not aware of the lockdown order.

“However, no such one-time permission will be granted this time till 7 June. Those engaged in construction activities are advised to manage with the existing construction materials with them,” he added.

The DC said that exemption from the current Covid-19 lockdown in the ICR “is only for transportation of essential commodities, banks, home delivery services, LPG, PoL depots, pharmacies, frontline workers, emergency medical cases, telecom, etc.”

Meanwhile, the DC informed that random testing for Covid-19 has started across the ICR, and appealed to all to avail the free rapid antigen test (RAT). Informing that there is no shortage of vaccines for the 45 years and above population, the DC appealed to all in said category to come forward and get vaccinated.