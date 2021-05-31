Covid-appropriate behaviour ultimate solution: TRIHMS director

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Practicing Covid-appropriate behaviour is the ultimate solution to stop the transmission of the Covid-19 virus, said TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, addressing a meeting with health department officials convened by the Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration here on Sunday.

“If we understand our responsibility and come forward for testing and follow necessary SOPs like wearing of masks, social distancing, etc, we will definitely be able to stop the chain of transmission and the virus will eventually die a natural death,” said Dr Jini.

Stating that people are reluctant to come forward for testing, Dr Jini informed that “the flying squad teams are also giving their best to conduct as many tests as possible.”

Highlighting the importance of vaccination, he said, “Those people who have been vaccinated are less prone to Covid infection.” He added that, even if infected, the rate of infection is less among them, “even though we might have witnessed a few deaths of those who had already taken the vaccine.”

The state government is trying its best to increase and upgrade the healthcare facilities, Dr Jini said, and observed that, “if the patient inflow increases, then there are chances that the DCH in Chimpu

might not be able to cater to the increasing number of patients.”

“The Covid-19 positivity rate among primary and secondary contacts tested through various testing centres, flying squads, etc, is still 29.21 percent,” informed ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme, adding that the health department needs a lockdown for a few more days “for taking more rigorous measures.”

The health department will intensify testing and vaccination, and will also increase the numbers of testing and vaccination centres in the coming days, said the DMO.

Highlighting the vaccination status in the state, immunization nodal officer Dr D Padung informed that household survey would begin with ANMs/ASHAs/AWWs preparing the list of houses/villages to be covered under the Covid-19 vaccination drive. “Every eligible person of 45 years and above will be listed and session sites will be set up at various locations along with regular vaccination centres,” he said.

Concluding the meeting, ICR DC Talo Potom sought cooperation from every citizen, especially the corporators, for carrying out the Covid-19 containment measures as planned by the health department.

The DC also appealed to the denizens to come forward for testing “if they have any symptoms or have come in contact with a positive person.”

Covid-19 tests being conducted by the flying squads are free of cost, he added.

Among others, SSO Dr Lobsang Jampa, corporators led by Mayor Tame Phassang, and members of the ACCI and market welfare associations attended the meeting, which was held after the announcement of the extension of the lockdown in the ICR till 7 June.

Later, in a meeting with religious leaders, the DMO and Dr Padung briefed them on the importance of vaccination and testing, and why it is necessary to go for extension of lockdown.

The DC also sought their cooperation for the success of the lockdown, as well as to contain the virus. (DIPRO)