State registers one more death, 172 positive cases

ITANAGAR, 30 May: The state registered one more Covid-19 death on Sunday, taking the total to 115 in the state.

A 74-year-old female passed away at the DCHC in Tawang. The person had comorbidity and had tested positive for the virus on 22 May (see bulletin).

Tawang has reported nine deaths so far.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,356 samples were collected with 172 people testing positive for the virus, with 52 in the Itanagar capital region, 20 in Lower Subansiri and 13 in Changlang.

Eighty are symptomatic.

Altogether 306 persons were reportedly discharged or recovered.