ITANAGAR, 30 May: A group of around 20 students from Itanagar and Naharlagun has volunteered to feed stray dogs in their respective areas during the lockdown.

They have been feeding stray dogs in their respective sectors and colonies by raising small funds themselves.

The group, named ‘Hopes’, expressed hope that more and more likeminded people would come forward and feed the stray dogs as they don’t have any dedicated feeders.